Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' For Govt Schools, Check Details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in line with his vision of helping students become true patriots did a major annoucement on the ocassion of Independence Day. The Delhi Government initiated the rollout of the Deshbhakti Curriculum. It has been decided that the new curriculum will be taught to students in Delhi government schools. The curriculum was presented to Delhi CM by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi CM and Deputy CM on this new announcement

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "When we started working on this Curriculum 2 years ago, we did not know how it would be. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process. While we keep our anecdotal experiences in mind we have to objectively assess if patriotic feelings are actually being instilled in the minds of children. Deshbhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instill patriotism in young minds".

The Deputy CM said, "The government seeks to combine patriotism with the guidance of teaching and learning in Delhi Government schools."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that for past 70 years, we kept on teaching physics, chemistry and maths. He said that no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. He further said that he is delighted that he will launch Deshbhakti Curriculum. “The framework acknowledges that while students learn various aspects of Indian democracy and Constitution as part of their existing curricula, these are currently limited to being academic subjects to be learnt and tested in exams,” the government said. This curriculum will be rolled out in government schools of the State from September 27, 2021. It will be treated as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Delhi Chief Minister announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2, 2021.