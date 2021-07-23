Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Will Observe Other States Before Opening Delhi Schools'

As many states look after reopening the schools for senior classes, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID situation as of now and will learn from the experience of other states before opening the gates of schools in the national capital.

Will observe other states before opening Delhi schools: CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal stressed that ideally, schools should open only after vaccination has been done and most of the population is protected. He said, “The only ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. Our government will observe for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide later. Parents are worried about their children's safety." With COVID-19 figures settling down, several states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have reversed the shutdown of schools and other educational institutes after several months of being closed.

Top health officials advise reopening with caution

On the reopening of the schools, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday, in a press conference, advised that at first all primary and secondary schools in India should be reopened. He explained that children can handle (COVID-19) viral infections much better than adults. During the health ministry's briefing, he also cited Scandinavian countries as an example, saying that they didn't shut their primary schools during any COVID waves.



Earlier, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had similarly given a nod to the prospects of reopening schools, although he had added that vaccinating children could play an important role in that. As most of the schools have remained shut since March 2020 and were impacting the education and social life of kids studying remotely, Guleria advised resuming in-person classes in states where COVID-19 cases were declining and where the positivity rate was less than 5 per cent.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The coronavirus spread in the national capital subsides with the exit of the raging second wave. The state has been observing around 50-60 daily cases for over a week. On Friday, as per the state health bulletin, the national capital recorded around 58 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the territory to 14,35,778 and only one related death, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,041. The positivity rate has significantly come down to 0.09%.



