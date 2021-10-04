Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday distributed Rs 48 crores among seven thousand students as fees under the Delhi Government's CM Financial Assistance Scheme for colleges in the national capital.

The Delhi Deputy CM took to Twitter and stated:

Not a single student shall leave his/her college education incomplete because he/she is unable to pay fees.



Distributed ₹48 crore for fees among 7,000 students under 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme' for Higher Education. pic.twitter.com/bknj2pFDph — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 4, 2021

On Thursday, Sisodia had said that the Aam Aadmi Party will increase the education budget from 13% to 25% if it comes to power in UP in the next assembly elections. "If the people of UP vote for us, we will provide them with a better education system," he had said during his recent visit to Prayagraj.

He had further stated, "If AAP forms its government in UP, we will immediately allocate 25% of the budget for education. Not only the government schools will become better spots for education, but all the vacant posts will also be filled without any delay."

Sisodia had also claimed that the AAP government has improved the education infrastructure in the national capital, and that the government schools are in better conditions than private schools.

Delhi University Online Admissions Begin

Meanwhile, Delhi University's admission process under the first cut-off list kicked off on Monday morning, with college heads stating that the process is going on smoothly. The university declared its first cut-off list on October 1, with eight colleges demanding 100% marks for admission to 10 courses.

The admission process started at 10 am and will be on until 11.59 pm on October 6. Like last year, the admissions are being done online due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to an official notice issued by the Delhi University admission authority, all the colleges need to complete approval for admission against DU's first cut-off list by 5 pm on October 7, and the last day of fee payment is October 5.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of the university's Admissions Committee, advised students against applying within the first hour of commencement of the admission process and the last few hours before the process ends since there would be maximum traffic on the portal during that time.

(With PTI Inputs)