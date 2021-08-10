Delhi Dy CM Meets School Principals; Discusses Resuming Classes As COVID Cases Decline

As the COVID situation is stabilizing across the country, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday discussed plans with school principals for the reopening of schools in the national capital. Noting that there has been a lot of damage to the education of children, Sisodia stressed bridging the learning gap of children and catering to their social-emotional well-being. "We have to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional wellbeing of children. Our children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of COVID-19 and we need to get them out of that phase," he said during the interaction and also sought suggestions from heads of schools regarding the opening of schools.

Emphasis on reuniting children with the teaching-learning process

Interacted with Principals of South East district, during a training session before reopening of schools in Delhi



Glad to see our principals are not only prepared to bridge the academic gap but also ready to ensure emotional well being of students when they return to school. pic.twitter.com/puqPancUFg — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2021

During the interaction, one of the heads of the school emphasized reuniting children with the teaching-learning process again and said if needed a professional counsellor would be provided by the school for counselling of children. Notably, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had also last week directed officials to set up an expert committee to outline a detailed plan for the reopening of schools.

“It is noteworthy that a three-day capacity building programme has been started for the heads of schools in the southeast district. The purpose of this training program is to make the heads of schools aware of the new programs started by the government in the field of education and share information related to its implementation," a senior Delhi government official said. He further added that along with this, training is also being given to them on how to reduce the learning gap of the children once schools reopen and reconnect them with learning.

Earlier on August 8, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted students of classes 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for important works related to board exams and admission. It had also given the nod for health check-ups camps on school campuses and the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday issued SOPs regarding the same. It is pertinent to mention here that Delhi recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 14.36 lakh in the national capital. The death toll mounted to 25,068 as only one fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

(With inputs from agency)

Images: Manish Sisodia on Twitter