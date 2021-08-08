Delhi Government To Reopen Schools Soon For Class 10, 12 Admissions; See Details Here

Delhi Schools Reopening: The Delhi Government has decided to re-open schools for students who want to take admission in secondary classes. Candidates are hereby informed that schools are being reopened only for admission-related work and practical activities. This has been informed through a notification that has been released by Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Delhi school admission: Counseling details

The students can now visit their schools physically for admission-related work. They can also visit the schools for offline counseling and guidance. Along with the activities and work mentioned above, students can also visit the school for practical activities related to their board exams. It is to be noted that schools will reopen only with a mandatory condition that COVID-19 protocols need to be followed on-premises. Regarding the protocols, the Directorate of Delhi Education will soon release the official SOP on its website. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for going through the formal notification by the Delhi Government. However, no specific date has been mentioned by the State Government.

As per the notice released, both referral activities and health check-ups which are conducted in schools can resume from now. Children accompanied by their parents or guardians can visit the premises. However, it is to be considered that schools for other classes will remain closed and online education will continue.

Delhi Chief Minister on school reopening

It was being speculated that schools will re-open soon. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said, "The government would decide to re-open schools after reviewing the experience of other states which are resuming offline classes". Along with CM, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on August 2, 2021, said that the government has received several suggestions to reopen schools. He said that the State government has received over 35,000 suggestions from various stakeholders to reopen schools. Along with Delhi, many states have decided to reopen schools in a phased manner.