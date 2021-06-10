Delhi Govt Cancels Exams For Classes 9 & 11; Evaluation Based On Mid-term Scores: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that examinations for students of Class 9 and 11 has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on April 12, the Delhi government had announced postponing the examination. The official notice for the same is yet to be released, Sisodia confirmed that the decision was taken considering the safety of the students.

Sisodia announced that results will be out by June 22 based on the marks obtained by students in their mid-term examination. The students will be able to get their results on the website of their educational institution or through WhatsApp.

Sisodia further declared that schools which have already conducted mid-term and annual examination can promote their students. However, the schools which did not conduct the mid-term examination will be required to issue their results based on the best two subjects of students. He further informed that Delhi Government will issue the result for Class 9 and 11 on the directorate of education's website.

Sisodia noted that Delhi Government's decision on canceling the examination will give students who did not qualify, another chance. He informed that some students have only given one mid-term exam, some did not even give a single paper. These students will be given the opportunity to sit for reassessment projects & assignments, guidelines for which will be announced shortly.



Manish Sisodia lauds Modi's decision on canceling exams

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister and also the Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia appreciated PM Modi's decision on canceling the CBSE Board Examination. He stated that Delhi Government was in support of canceling the examination since long.

Sisodia believed that the decision was relieving for the students too, as he said, "In the meeting, I had proposed an Option-Zero that there should be no exam and children have the option that after 2-3 months if they want they can re-schedule it then. In this crisis, Universities now have the option to admit children based on their performance over the last 2-3 years. This way of judging is a better way since the child will be admitted based on his merit rather than his 3-hour exam marks."

Image Source- PTI