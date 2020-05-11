'New Ideas Of Learning' : Delhi Govt Explores Options For School Education Post COVID-19

The Delhi government said on Monday that it has initiated dialogue with key stakeholders -- students, parents, teachers and principals -- for school education in post-Covid induced lockdown. Amid the lockdown, the Delhi government took a number of initiatives to support the learning and well-being of the children at home. It also engaged parents in these initiatives. From Monday, the summer break in schools in the national capital started. The break will continue till June 30.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that for decades, schools had a set pattern, standardised classes, timings and a way of functioning, but these need to be reimagined now due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that slowly things will open up and so will the schools and that new ideas of learning will have to be scripted. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi launched a dialogue with the students, teachers, parents and principals about the future of schools in Delhi.

He further informed that the Education Minister will be inviting key stakeholders from all over Delhi for suggestions and inputs that the Delhi government should implement once the schools reopen. As a first step to initiate this dialogue, an online suggestion form has been put on the website of the Directorate of Education -- www.edudel.nic.in.

Students, teachers and parents can also pitch in their inputs. Respondents submitting practical and out of the box suggestions will be invited to share their thoughts with the Education Minister of Delhi through an online platform.

READ: Lockdown: Delhi government to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 67,152; PM Modi talks exit strategy with CMs

No COVID-19 death in Delhi in last 24 hours

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, read the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday. With 60 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovered patients stand at 2,129 and the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is 5,031 cases.

"No death due to COVID-19 reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at 73," read the bulletin.

"310 persons tested positive in the national capital today; taking the total number of positive cases to 7233," it read.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

READ: Delhi airport using ultraviolet disinfection technology to fight coronavirus

READ: Gambhir ominously warns Kejriwal 'You can hide bodies, not truth', amid COVID deaths row

(With Inputs from Agencies)