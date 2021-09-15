Delhi Govt Extends The Last Date To Report To Delhi Schools For Selected EWS Candidates

The Delhi government has postponed the last date for selected EWS candidates to report to respective schools. The date extension order was announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE). According to the official notification, the next date for EWS candidates has been scheduled for September 30, 2021.

Deputy Director of Education Yogesh Singh issued an official statement to all the private schools, it read, "The last date for reporting of successful candidates selected under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to their respective schools has been extended till September 30. This will be the final opportunity for the selected candidates to report to their respective allotted schools. All concerned schools are directed to grant admission to the remaining candidates promptly and facilitate their movement by ensuring a smooth process of admission, " read the letter.

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, the state government has allotted 25 per cent to the economically weaker section of society; 25 per cent of reserved seats include entry-level classes like nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1. Out of 25 per cent of EWS seats, 22 per cent of seats are reserved for the disadvantaged group, including extremely poor individuals. The remaining 3 per cent of seats are reserved for physically challenged children. The EWS students are selected through a computerized draw conducted by the Delhi government.

IMAGE: Unsplash