Kejriwal Govt To Organise Parent-Teacher Meetings In NE Delhi's Riot-affected Schools

To instill a sense of confidence among the parents and students amid the recent Delhi violence, the Delhi government has decided to organise parent-teacher meetings in all the Government schools of North-east Delhi. According to sources, a counseling session will also take place in which Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will be present.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took a tour of riot-affected areas in North East Delhi. After meeting with victims Sisodia said that his motive is to look into the rehabilitation work and the problems faced by the people. He also said that the situation is disturbing.

"We are meeting with all riot-affected people, going to their residences to ascertain the situation. I took a tour of some areas. My motive was to look into the rehabilitation work and what problems people are facing. I am really disturbed after looking at what happened in these areas but at the same time, there are many areas where people played a proactive role where they didn't let rioters enter their Neighbouring areas and helped each other. We have started giving compensation to victims and have streamlined the entire process"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his first meeting with Prime Minister Narender Modi on Tuesday discussed the issue of communal riots that took place in North East Delhi. The meeting took place at Prime Minister's office and lasted half an hour.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with Prime Minister applauded the Delhi police for acting promptly to check rumours and in preventing the loss of lives in the Delhi violence.

"In the last few days The Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours, Police officials were on the streets to control the situation and this should be applauded. Delhi Police could have prevented the loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like they were on Sunday. I have appealed to Prime Minister that such incidents should not repeat in the future and he completely agreed with me. Delhi is the capital of the nation and whatever steps need to be taken will be taken. I have demanded that strictest actions must be taken against the perpetrators of riots irrespective of which party or religion they belong," Kejriwal said.

Last week Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding restoring peace in riot-affected areas which he termed as a positive meeting.

