Delhi Govt To Provide Funds To School Children From Sept 7 To Start Their Own Business

The Delhi government has decided to provide startup funds to children of government schools from Tuesday, September 7 onwards, to help them in starting their own businesses and become entrepreneurs. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, September 6, said that the state government had launched the Entrepreneurship Curriculum two years ago, with the aim that no child should be clearing school as a job seeker but rather be a job provider. The aim was to encourage children in adopting an entrepreneurship mindset when taking up any kind of job. Under the initiative, the Education Department offered a seed money amount of Rs 1000 to students for them to use their entrepreneurship skills and earn more from that amount.

Eucation Minister Sisodia said the Entrepreneurship Curriculum had changed a lot in the last two years and that many children had benefitted greatly from the seed money and the curriculum. Sisodia informed that with the help of the seed money, a child started making masks while another started teaching yoga. Putting on the other hand, a 12th-pass girl Kajal created her own accounting company and is providing jobs to 20 people. Her company has a turnover of 15 lakhs, the Minister said.

Delhi's entrepreneurship mindset curriculum

The Delhi government's flagship 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' programme was launched in 2019 for Classes 9 to 12 in all government schools. A major component of the programme involves the city's entrepreneur community engaging with children on a regular basis. The curriculum was launched as a pilot project in a government school in Khichdipur, in which 41 children of the school started investing the seed money by forming 9 groups. Sisodia said that they are all running in group profit.

Of the 9 groups, 2 children have earned a profit of Rs 9,580 by increasing the investment of Rs 2000 in the work of making handicrafts. Some children made profits in the work of refurbished mobile phones, in the work of printing, in the work of handicraft jewellery, he explained. The experiment proved that children of government schools can become successful businessmen. The Delhi Deputy CM said, if the solution to unemployment is to be found, this initiative has to be taken forward. From Tuesday, September 7, this project will be implemented in the entire city and seed money will be increased to Rs 2000.