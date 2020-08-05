Delhi HC Directs DU To Ensure No Visually Impaired Student Is Deprived Of Scribes For OBEs

Hearing various petitions related to the Open Book Examinations for the final year students on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one. DU's counsel submitted before the HC that the common service centres have agreed to arrange scribes for visually impaired students. Appearing for National Federation of Blinds, advocate SK Rungta expressed happiness with the decision to provide assertive devices to visually impaired students.

The High Court has also instructed the DU to make reading material available to visually impaired students within three weeks of receiving request for the material asked. Delhi University highlighted that it will give provisional admission to students in its post-graduation courses, subject to them clearing the entrance exam. The court also asked the varsity about the declaration of the final result, to which DU sought time to reply. The matter has been listed for August 17.

Delhi HC reserves order on OBE

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC also reserved its order on DU's decision to conduct online Open Book Examinations. The division bench hearing a similar plea gave a nod to the university to conduct these examinations, provided it informs its students that they can submit the answer sheets through the university portal and via email. DU's Controller of Examinations Vinay Gupta mentioned that all the students have submitted their email IDs to the university and that the question papers will be sent when the exam starts, to avoid malpractices.

"The argument seems to be that there should be no OBE. However, the idea behind the OBE was to prevent students from assembling in one hall/ This is the best methodology. It requires minimum technology. We will also conduct a physical examination soon after," Senior Advocate Sachin Datta, representing DU said.

