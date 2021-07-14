Delhi HC Issues Notice To CBSE Over Plea Seeking Direction To Refund Board Exam Fees

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) to decide within eight weeks if it would refund the examination fees charged for Classes, X and XII board examinations as they have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came after Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider the representation of the various petitioners including Deepa Joseph who is a social activist and mother of a Class X student. Joseph submitted a plea that stated, "this is unjustified" in keeping the money collected from students as examination fees for class X and XII board examinations as the exams got canceled.

Meanwhile, Advocate Rupesh Kumar, who appeared from CBSE, submitted a letter stating that CBSE is an independent institution and does not receive any financial help from the Central government. To conduct the examination safely, and successfully, CBSE has spent a huge sum of money on various centers, but the exam got canceled in the final hours.

Joseph through her plea has urged the Union Ministry of Education to create a fresh examination refund policy wherein refund of fees shall be granted during unforeseen circumstances such as pandemic and subsequent cancellation of exam happens.

On the other hand, Advocate Robin Raju also submitted a plea, asking CBSE to consider the refund of at least a proportion of the paid. The plea stated that the examination fees were charged from parents by CBSE for paying the invigilators and examiners or to spend on setting up exam centers. However, the board exams got canceled, the CBSE and Centre should refund the money collected as an examination fee as it will not have to incur the aforementioned expenses.

Recently, the demand for a refund of examination fees was also raised by the All India Parents Association. In the wake of deadly COVID-19, the central government had announced the cancelation of the Class X and XII examination on April 14 and June 1.

However, CBSE's decision can be challenged again if petitioners are not satisfied with the judgment said the court.