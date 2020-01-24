Delhi HC Seeks Response From JNU Admin On Students' Union Plea Challenging Hostel Manual

Amid the ongoing crisis in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi High Court on Friday has given two weeks time to the JNU administration seeking their response on the petition filed by the JNU students' union (JNUSU). Hearing the plea, the court also said that the students who have not yet registered for the winter session are allowed to do so within a week without any late fees being imposed on them. The JNUSU had moved to Delhi HC challenging the new hostel manual and its fee hikes.

However, JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, on January 22, claimed that nearly 88 per cent of the total number of students have cleared their hostel dues and that the university is functioning and academic activities are going very well. "The University is putting every effort to help the willing students in registering for the winter semester. The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities," he had said.

JNUSU moves to HC

The JNUSU, last week had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration's (IHA) decision amending the Hostel Manual which has provisions for fee hike. The plea filed by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and its other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Chandra Yadav and Md Danish, challenged the IHA issued on October 28, 2019, the jurisdiction of the High-Level Committee constituted on November 24, 2019, and their recommendations.

What did JNUSU claimed in their plea?

The petition submitted that decisions taken by the IHA are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students. "The decisions to bring about amendments in the Hostel Manual are contrary to provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, Statutes, Ordinances and the Hostel Manual. The amendments include reducing JNUSU representation in IHA, increased rates as applicable to hostel residents and also brought amendments to clauses of the Hostel Manual adversely affecting reserved category students in the University," the plea submitted.

Why are the students protesting?

The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. On November 18, hundreds of JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament, demanding a full rollback of the hostel fees. Flouting section 144 applied in JNU, students marched towards the parliament where the Winter Session had commenced. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

