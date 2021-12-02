Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Apply For Senior Fellow & Other Posts; Check Salary & More

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has invited applications from applicants for the posts of Senior Fellow, Fellow, and Associate Fellow. Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature by visiting the official website - www.delhijalboard.nic.in. Candidates must be aware that they can submit the DJB Recruitment 2021 Application within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

The selection of the candidates will be done purely on a contractual and temporary basis. According to the official notification, candidates can send their applications online at djbact1@gmail.com within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. It is recommended to visit the official website regularly for fresh updates and more information on the DJB Recruitment 2021.

DJB Recruitment 2021

Candidates who want to apply can check the official notification regarding the DJB Recruitment by clicking on the direct link given here - Delhi Jal Board Recruitment Notification 2021 (CLICK HERE)

DJB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Posts Number of vacancies Senior Fellow 05 Fellow 10 Associate Fellow 15

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Senior Fellow post candidates must have a Post-Graduate with 3 years experience or a Graduate with 60% marks with 5 years experience.

To apply for the position of Fellow, candidates must have a Post-Graduate degree or Graduate degree with 60% marks with 3 years experience.

For the post of Associate Fellow, the candidate must have passed graduation with 60% marks.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Senior Fellow - As per the official information, the salary for the Senior Fellow post is Rs 2 lacs per month.

Fellow - Candidate will receive a sum of Rs 1.25 Lacs per month.

Associate Fellow: The candidates will receive a sum of Rs 75000 per month.

DJB Recruitment 2021: Here's to apply