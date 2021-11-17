Delhi-NCR Schools To Remain Closed Due To Air Pollution Till Further Notice

Delhi schools update: The Delhi NCR schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the state have been told to remain closed. The schools will be closed till the next notice from Commission for Air Quality Management, CAQM is released. To be noted that the schools were closed in the state due to Delhi air pollution since November 13, 2021.

Considering the Delhi pollution, colleges and other institutes had also been told to be closed. Although, offline classes have been put on hold, the classes can continue in online mode. The closure of schools, colleges is among the measures taken by the Government to control air pollution in the National Capital Region.

On this, CAQM said, “All private and public schools, colleges, educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education.”

A day after Delhi school was shut, Haryana State Government also announced the closure of schools in four cities. These four cities are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Haryana schools will be closed till November 17, 2021.

Work From Home order

Along with taking other measures, NCR state government have directed at least 50% of the staff to work from home (WFH) till Sunday. The idea was proposed by the Delhi government so as to reduce vehicular pollution. Delhi government while proposing the idea also said that special focus should be given to National Capital Region.

Measures to reduce Air Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30, 2021. The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, 2021. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till November 21 in a bid to contain the spiralling air pollution levels. “All industries in NCR still using unapproved fuels shall be closed by respective governments with immediate effect... NCR States and GNCTD shall enforce a strict ban on use of DG sets, except for emergency services,” the panel said.