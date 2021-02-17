Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Registration Fee Scrapped, Full Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: The online application process for nursery, KG, and class 1 admissions in Delhi for the session 2021-22 will begin tomorrow, February 18. Parents will have to visit the official website of the school and download the admission forms from February 18 onwards. The last date to apply is March 4.

The directorate of education (DoE), Delhi has released the detailed schedule for admission on February 10. As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be displayed by the schools on their websites on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25 and the subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire process for Delhi school admissions will conclude on March 31.

Delhi School Admissions 2020: No fees to be charged at the time of registration

Considering the prevailing situation of Covid-19, Delhi DoE has directed the schools to not charge any fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if the school already charges) and tuition fee, at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders. Schools can only charge a non-refundable charge of Rs 25 from the parents as an admission registration fee. Purchasing prospectus of the school has been kept optional for the parents.

How to register for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Visit the official website of the school you want to register for On the homepage, click on Nursery Admissions 2021-22 tab A login page will appear Register your ward by filling in the required information Upload the required documents and submit

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: Eligibility and other details

For admission in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, the upper age limit for the students will be 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes will be 3, 4, and 5 years, 2021, respectively. The cutoff date for calculating the age is March 31, 2021.

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned. The cell will ensure that every private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

