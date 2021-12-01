Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23: Application Process Begins On Dec 15, See Full Schedule

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: The registration process for Delhi Nursery admissions 2022-23 will begin on December 15. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi on Monday announced that the registration window for classes nursery, KG, and class 1 admissions at private schools will begin on December 15 and conclude on January 7. The first list will be released on February 4, 2022.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 4 years for admission in Nursery, 5 years in KG, and 6 years in Class 1, as of March 31, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23: Key Dates

The details of the students who have applied for the school for admission under open seats will be uploaded on January 21, 2022. Their marks will be uploaded on January 28, 2022. The first list of selected students will be uploaded on February 4, 2022, and the second list will be displayed on February 21, 2022, and any subsequent list by March 15. The admission process will close on March 31, 2022. Schools will charge only Rs 25 for the application form. The DoE has also made it optional for parents to purchase the prospectus.

Important Criteria

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday directed the schools not to deviate from the schedule and must follow unbiased, non-discriminatory, and fair criteria and points. Criteria such as neighborhood, siblings, and others are considered while shortlisting applicants for Delhi Nursery Admissions. Neighborhood/ distance is the most important criterion. This means the applicants living within the 0-3km radius of the school have a higher chance of admission. Siblings are also a common criterion in many schools. Some schools also give preference for single girl child/first child and others. The list of criteria, points will have to be uploaded by the schools on December 14, the DoE circular reads.

DoE has asked the schools to publish all the details related to all entry-level classes, along with the seats available for admission on the module to the DoE website and notice board. Schools will also have to submit hard copies of the details to the DDE concerned by December 31. After the admissions for the general category is near completion, the admissions for economically weaker section/disadvantaged and children with special needs will begin. The schools have to reserve 25% of seats for such students under RTE.