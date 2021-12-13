Delhi Police Launches E-learning Platform To Skill School Dropouts; See Available Courses

In a bid to educate youths and impart skills training to those coming from weaker sections of society, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana launched an e-learning initiative on Sunday. Under the Delhi Police’s flagship scheme "YUVA", the southwest district of the police force launched an e-learning platform named "Unnati" for underprivileged students at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Auditorium. Under the "YUVA" initiative, the Delhi police force aims at helping the youth, especially those who belong to the weaker sections of society and school dropouts.

With the help of this e-learning platform, many youngsters and school dropouts will get help and will be inspired to enroll in and choose the programme of their choice, said an official who was present at the event. The "Unnati" portal has been designed on the simplest and most user-friendly model, allowing anyone to learn from anywhere using a laptop, desktop, tablet, or simply a mobile phone, he added. The platform will not only impart education but also provide counseling, training, and placement services to freshers. For the convenience of the students, the portal has a recording of live sessions option.

Delhi Police Skill Training Programme: Students to get certificate for completing courses

According to the Delhi Police, over 1.5 lakh people are arrested across the state each year for various crimes, with 85% of them being first-time offenders and only 10% being repeat offenders. The e-learning initiative launched by the Delhi Police aims at educating these 85% of people so that they can have a fresh start in life. Those students who complete a course on the e-learning platform will get a certificate, which will help them get jobs and placements.

Delhi Police launches e-learning platform 'Unnati', check available courses

The courses offered under the e-learning platform include basic computer courses and typing training, preparatory courses for competitive exams, and sports courses, among others. Moreover, a placement cell dedicated to "Unanti" has also been established by the Delhi Police, said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal. During the launch program, those "YUVA" trainees who successfully got jobs were also recognised and provided with a certificate.

