Delhi Pollution: SC Slams Delhi Govt For Reopening Schools Amid 'severe' Air Pollution

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. A special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said the Aam Aadmi Party government had made several assurances such as work from home policy, lockdown, and closure of educational institutes in the previous hearings. However, despite these assurances, the children are going to school while elders are working from home, it said. The Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults, why children are being forced to go to school?" the bench asked. "We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open? We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed while hearing.

'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign nothing popular slogan: SC

The bench also rapped the Delhi government over its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution, saying it was nothing but a popular slogan.

"Poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? How many of these young boys are on the road for publicity? Other than the popular slogan, what else is it?" the bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had initiated the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 21 to November 15, under which, government officials from the transport department, volunteers and traffic police urge commuters to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The government then extended the campaign till November 30.

The Supreme Court has given 24 hours deadline to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for the implementation of air pollution control measures. If they fail to do take measures to control pollution, then the court will pass an order, it said. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday at 10 am.

Delhi air pollution continues to rise

On Thursday, December 1, the air quality of the national capital deteriorated and settled in the "severe" category with the AQI clocking at 419 at 8 am, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 13.4 degrees Celsius. According to the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor 'SAFAR', the air quality is likely to improve from Friday onwards due to better wind speed.