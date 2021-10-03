Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 221 Posts; Check Details

Last Updated:

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 221 Posts

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Delhi Postal Circle is inviting applications to fill Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS posts. Here is all you need to know.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment drive: Office of the Chief Postmaster General has announced vacancies in Delhi Postal Circle. Vacancies are for Postal Assistant posts, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff, candidates will be selected under the sports quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details like salary and eligibility here. The applications need to be submitted through the online mode before the deadline. The last day to send the applications is November 12, 2021. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 221 candidates will be hired. The minimum required eligibility is that candidate must have a matriculation degree. Here is the information one needs to know before applying.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The application window has been opened on October 1, 2021
  • The last date to apply for the same is November 12, 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Postal Assistant post 72 candidates will be hired
  • For Postman- 90 posts
  • For Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

  • For Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant minimum age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years
  • For Multi Tasking Staff, the minimum is 18 years and the upper age limit is 25 years

How to apply 

Candidates who are interested will have to submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001. As mentioned above it should be sent on or before November 12, 2021. The notification can be checked by clicking here.

Salary

  • Postal Assistant post- Rs. 25,500-81,100
  • Postman posts- Rs. 21,700-69,100
  • For Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS posts)- Rs. 18,000-56,000
