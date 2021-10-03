Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 221 Posts; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment drive: Office of the Chief Postmaster General has announced vacancies in Delhi Postal Circle. Vacancies are for Postal Assistant posts, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff, candidates will be selected under the sports quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details like salary and eligibility here. The applications need to be submitted through the online mode before the deadline. The last day to send the applications is November 12, 2021. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 221 candidates will be hired. The minimum required eligibility is that candidate must have a matriculation degree. Here is the information one needs to know before applying.
Candidates who are interested will have to submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001. As mentioned above it should be sent on or before November 12, 2021. The notification can be checked by clicking here.