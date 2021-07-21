Delhi PTM Day 2: Education Minister Sisodia Visit Schools During Parent-teacher Meet

Delhi PTM Update: Delhi schools have started conducting parent-teacher meetings. The meetings are being conducted in physical mode at schools. To be noted that all the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are being followed by school authorities as well as visitors. The parents-teachers meet began on Monday, July19 and will continue for 2 weeks. The last batch of the parent-teacher meet is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2021.

State Education Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia went to three government schools for interacting with parents and children on Tuesday, July 20. Minister took to Twitter to share his Delhi parent-teacher meet experience. He expressed happiness over watching hustle and bustle in the schools after a long time. The Minister talked to parents for understanding their issues. He tweeted, "Despite the rain, the enthusiasm of parents and teachers for PTM is commendable."

स्कूलों में दो हफ्ते लंबी पेरेंट्स-टीचर्स मीटिंग (PTM) शुरू हो चुकी है। लंबे समय बाद स्कूलों में गहमा गहमी देख बेहद खुशी हुई।



पेरेंट्स से बात कर ऑनलाइन क्लासेज में आ रही दिक्कतों को समझा। बारिश के बावजूद PTM के लिए पेरेंट्स और टीचर्स का उत्साह काबिले तारीफ है। pic.twitter.com/6bzVWMtyni — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 20, 2021

Happiness Curriculum by Delhi Government

The Minister visited three government schools in New Kondli, East Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali. While talking to parents present there, Sisodia said that the Delhi government is continuously taking steps to keep children away from stress during COVID-19. “In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the COVID period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum,” he said.

Talking about the importance of offline classes, Deputy CM said, “The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved.”

Manish Sisodia also said, “Whenever a person or student feels that they are stressed or going into a state of depression, they can call the Delhi government’s youth helpline. Our counsellors will help.” To be noted that the dedicated helpline receives an average of 250-300 calls every day. Anyone in need can call the helpline number 180011688 from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm on all working days.

Minister made this announcement on June 30

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on June 30 said that Delhi school parent-teacher meet will be conducted from 19th to 31st July 2021. Delhi deputy CM said that PTM will be conducted for all classes and the purpose of physical PTM is to discuss kids' progress in the new normal. He also said that special PTMs will be conducted for students of class 6, who have joined the government schools from municipal schools. "We have decided to call parents to physically attend the PTMs being conducted from July 19 to 31 where they will be updated about the students' progress, their needs and challenges, and how they can learn better amid the new normal. The meetings will be conducted following all COVID protocols and will be held over a period of two weeks to avoid the crowd on a particular day," said Manish Sisodia.