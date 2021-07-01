Delhi School PTM To Be Conducted In Offline Mode Between 19th And 31st July, Says Sisodia

Delhi school PTM: Delhi govt schools will be conducting physical Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) . As per an announcement made by Education Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi school parent teacher meet will be conducted from 19th to 31st July 2021. Delhi deputy CM made this announcement on June 30 and said that it will be conducted for all classes. He said that the purpose of physical PTM is to discuss kids' progress in the new normal.

Delhi PTM date 2021

PTMs will be conducted by Delhi government schools from July 19 to 31. Manish Sisodia also said that special PTMs will be conducted for students of class 6 who have joined the government schools this year from municipal schools. "We have decided to call parents to physically attend the PTMs being conducted from July 19 to 31 where they will be updated about the students' progress, their needs and challenges and how they can learn better amid the new normal. The meetings will be conducted following all Covid protocols and will be held over a period of two weeks to avoid the crowd on a particular day," said State Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

No possibility of school reopening anytime soon: Sisodia

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia in his an online press conference said that there is no possibility of reopening schools till situation normalises. He said, "The schools have been closed in Delhi since March last year. They were briefly opened for senior classes earlier this year but again had to be closed due to the COVID situation and there is no possibility of reopening schools anytime soon right now. However, the online classes are going on as per the schedule of the session."

Delhi govt school special PTM

Elaborating on the importance of PTMs, Sisodia said there will be special focus on class 6 students whose PTMs will be conducted jointly by teachers of Delhi government schools and MCD schools. "I have emphasized earlier too that there is a need to increase collaboration between municipal and Delhi government teachers for smooth transition of students in Class 6 from MCD schools to those run by the city government. In order to facilitate this, special PTMs will be conducted for them jointly by Delhi government school teachers and those from MCD schools," he said. Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join those run by the Delhi government in class 6.