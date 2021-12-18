Delhi School Reopening Update: Schools For Classes 6-12 Reopens Today, Check Details Here

Delhi School Reopening: Delhi Schools are reopening on Saturday, December 18, after being shut for almost a month due to air pollution. The schools for classes 6-12 will be reopening for offline classes on Saturday. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes 6 onwards from December 18. However, students should know that the online classes will also continue. Since the classes are being conducted in hybrid mode, students have been given an option to choose between offline and online classes. In case of offline classes, students will have to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitizers whenever required.

"All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," said Delhi Government.

This decision has been taken after considering the situation of Delhi air pollution. There has been improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi. It has turned down from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category. The Commission on December 18 has directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to re-open schools, colleges, and educational institutions in a phased manner. It has been announced through a release by Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The Commission also directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to think and decide for resumption of physical classes, for students up to standard 5 from December 27, 2021. It should be decided considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule.

Schools were closed due to Air Pollution

On November 16, the Commission said that all public and private schools colleges and educational institutions will remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education. The Commission also directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to take the decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to standard 5 from December 27, 2021, duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule. The Commission, on November 25, had decided that "The NCR States and GNCT of Delhi may take appropriate decisions for resumption of physical classes in schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR. However, wherever the State Governments / GNCTD opt to continue with online mode of education, such schools/colleges / educational institutions shall be permitted to open for the purpose of the conduct of examination and practical etc."