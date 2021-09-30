Last Updated:

Delhi School Teachers And Staff Must Be Vaccinated By Oct 15, DoE Delhi Orders

Delhi school teachers and staff must be vaccinated by October 15, DoE Delhi orders. Those who fail to get vaccinated will not be allowed to attend school.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Delhi school teachers

Image: PTI


The directorate of education (DoE) Delhi has directed the authorities concerned to make sure that all teachers and school staff are vaccinated by October 15, 2021. Those who do not get themselves vaccinated by this deadline will not be allowed to attend the schools. Moreover, their absence will be treated as leave. 

The schools in Delhi for classes 9 to 12 reopened on September 1 with 50% capacity. The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory. The DDMA had earlier said in its guidelines that students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges. While the government had noted that the vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

Schools in Delhi from classes 6 to 8 to reopen after the festival season

A decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday after a DDMA meeting. While the L-G did not mention the particular month for a decision on reopening schools for junior classes, sources present at the meeting said it could happen "post-Diwali". The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Niti Ayog member VK Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and other senior officials of departments concerned.

READ | Deshbhakti Curriculum to be implemented in Delhi schools from today

"Even as the experts expressed satisfaction at the prevailing situation and efforts being undertaken by departments and agencies concerned, it was strongly reiterated that guards in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement cannot be let down, especially in light of the forthcoming festive season. As advised by the experts, it was decided to open the remaining classes in schools after the festive season," a source said on Wednesday.

READ | In Mumbai, schools to reopen for classes 8-12 from October 4, COVID SOPs to be issued: BMC
READ | Teachers, staffers of Delhi govt schools to be treated as on leave if not vaccinated by Oct 15
READ | Delhi issues COVID guidelines for 15 Sep-1 Oct: Temples shut; schools open from 9 std
READ | Delhi School Reopening Date: Final decision likely today, here's what to expect
Tags: Delhi school teachers, Delhi school teacher vaccination, delhi school staff vaccination
First Published:
COMMENT