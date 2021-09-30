Delhi School Teachers And Staff Must Be Vaccinated By Oct 15, DoE Delhi Orders

The directorate of education (DoE) Delhi has directed the authorities concerned to make sure that all teachers and school staff are vaccinated by October 15, 2021. Those who do not get themselves vaccinated by this deadline will not be allowed to attend the schools. Moreover, their absence will be treated as leave.

The schools in Delhi for classes 9 to 12 reopened on September 1 with 50% capacity. The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory. The DDMA had earlier said in its guidelines that students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges. While the government had noted that the vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

Schools in Delhi from classes 6 to 8 to reopen after the festival season

A decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday after a DDMA meeting. While the L-G did not mention the particular month for a decision on reopening schools for junior classes, sources present at the meeting said it could happen "post-Diwali". The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Niti Ayog member VK Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and other senior officials of departments concerned.