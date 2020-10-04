Delhi Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed Until October 31 In Wake Of COVID-19: Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday announced that all schools and colleges in Delhi will continue to remain closed till October 31, in wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. This announcement came after the Central government of India issued Unlock 5 guidelines on September 30.



All schools will remain closed for students in Delhi till October 31, 2020: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (file pic). #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RU2fizTS8a — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Manish Sisodia: Delhi schools and colleges to remain closed

While speaking to ANI, Sisodia informed that the schools and colleges in the capital will continue to remain shut until October 31 due to surging COVID-19 cases. The schools and colleges have been closed across the country since March 16, when the Centre had announced the nation-side lockdown as a part of the measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the Centre's latest guidelines, the States and UTs will have to prepare their own standard operating procedure, SOPs regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools and colleges based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, DoSEL, Ministry of Education.

Coronavirus in Delhi

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the globe, the national capital has recorded over 2,87,930 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,57,224 have recovered while 5,472 have died. As per the latest reports by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2258 new cases and 34 new deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 25,234. According to the latest tweet from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), approximately 7,89,92534 Coronavirus samples have been tested until October 3. The total number of samples tested on Saturday were 11,42,131.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines

The MHA, GoI hereby issues #Unlock5 guidelines:



> States, UTs can take a call on reopening schools & coaching centres post October 15th.



> Entertainment parks permitted to open from October 15th outside containment zones #Unlock5



Here are more details: https://t.co/SaCd4DWUSf pic.twitter.com/kmcDdBOzw2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 30, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 further relaxed lockdown restrictions and has now allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.Social/ academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. For the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15 in a graded manner.

