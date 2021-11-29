Delhi Schools And Colleges To Reopen From Today While AQI Remains In "very Poor"category

Amid the growing concerns over air pollution and a poor Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, the Delhi government is all set to reopen the offline classes in schools and colleges from Monday. Confirming the same, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday shared an official notice and said that all the schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29, 2021.

Earlier on November 24, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also announced the same stating that the air quality in the national capital is improving.

All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes. pic.twitter.com/wOHR7Y9CJ9 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2021

The notice shared by Sisodia thus reads, "The Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD vide order F.NO.10 (13)/ENV/2021/5610-5638 dated 26th November, 2021 (Copy enclosed) has allowed the reopening of the Schools in Delhi. Therefore, in pursuance of the above mentioned order, all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes."

Delhi government suspends schools and colleges due to air pollution

Over the recent fall in air quality due to various factors, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced about closing all the schools and colleges for a period of one week and conducting the classes through a virtual mode. His decision came under the concerns raised by the Supreme Court of India over high pollution levels exposed to school-going children.

The apex court also suggested imposing a two-day lockdown throughout the national capital. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Monday.

