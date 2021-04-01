Delhi Schools Closed, No Offline Classes Till Further Orders: DoE

Delhi government has issued an order asking all the schools to not hold offline classes for the academic session 2021-22 until further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. In the order dated April 1, the directorate of education, Delhi has stated that non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously. The total number of active cases of Coronavirus in Delhi has risen to around nine thousand.

'No offline classes till further orders'

However, the schools can call students between class 9th and 12th of the current session 2020-21 for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board exams, practical exams, project work, or internal assessment. In these cases, parents' consent will be a must. Schools must also strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure The order of DoE Delhi has stated that schools can conduct online classes. " Teaching- Learning activities may be commenced from 1st April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the academic session 2021-22," the official order reads.