Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen From Nov 29 As Air Quality Slightly Improves

In view of the improving air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the reopening of Delhi schools, colleges, and educational institutes from November 29. Due to worsening air quality, the Delhi government announced a total shutdown of schools, colleges, and governmental offices. However, after remaining in the "severe" category for more than a week, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved to "poor" on Tuesday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) stood at 280 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi recorded a slight improvement in air quality. From the "very poor" category, it came to the "poor" category for the first time in the period of 10 days. However, many areas in Delhi, including ITO, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road, recorded air quality as "very poor" with an AQI of 333, 303, and 346. At Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, the AQI was in the "severe" category with 422 and 436, respectively. In view of the Delhi air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had ordered to shut down the schools on November 13, and after a review meeting that was held recently, the Delhi government decided to reopen schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Recently, a group of 140 parents in Delhi urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to intervene in the reopening of schools.

As per the SAFAR bulletin, the national capital may experience a little more improvement in air quality because local surface winds are likely to increase, resulting in an improvement in air quality. "The AQI today indicates a "poor" category. Winds at the transport level are likely to slow down and also change direction from northwest to south/southeast tomorrow and north or northwest on the 25th. Local surface winds are also relatively low for the next 3 days, reducing the dispersion of pollutants and leading to deterioration. The net effect is that air quality is likely to be in the "poor" or "lower end of very poor" category for the next 3 days. Local surface winds are expected to increase beginning on the 27th, resulting in an improvement in air quality, but it is expected to be in the "poor" or "lower end of very poor" category range. In a bulletin, it said, "The effective stubble fire count is 770 and its share of Delhi's PM2.5 is 3 percent".

