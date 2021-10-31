Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November 1; Check Guidelines Issued By DDMA

Schools reopening in Delhi: Amid the declining COVID-19 cases across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved the reopening of all Delhi schools, colleges, and other educational institutions from Monday, November 1, 2021, under strict COVID guidelines. Earlier on Wednesday, October 27, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to the microblogging site to announce the reopening of the schools and asked school authorities to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid model. Notably, Sisodia has also urged parents not to force their wards to go to school.

Currently, all Delhi schools have been allowed to call only 50% of the students and all the teachers and other members of the school are required to be fully vaccinated, as per the Delhi government's guidelines. Earlier, the DDMA panel suggested reopening schools for only classes 6 to 8 in Delhi. However, the decision was later changed and all classes were asked to be resumed from Monday, November 1. This came after the DDMA panel noted that there was no spike in COVID-19 cases after reopening classes 9 to 12.

All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov.



However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 27, 2021

Delhi Schools reopening: Check out the key points from the guidelines

All students, teachers, and other staff members residing in containment zones will not be allowed entry into the school campus.

Children are strictly asked not to share any material with their peers, including food, books, or other stationery items.

Students will have to follow a staggered entry and exit system.

No more than 50% of total students are allowed to attend classes.

Thermal scanners are mandatory at the entrance gates of all the schools.

Students have also been instructed to strictly adhere to COVID safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Image: Unsplash