Delhi Schools For Upto Class 5 May Reopen From Dec 27 Owing To Improvement In AQI

As per Commission for Air Quality Management's statement given on December 17, Delhi schools are scheduled to reopen for up to Class 5 from Monday, December 27, 2021. The commission on December 17 allowed a phased reopening of educational institutions. To be noted that schools for classes 6 to 12 were allowed to reopen from December 18, 2021. Delhi schools were shut earlier in December due to the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR). After analyzing improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from severe to a very poor category, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided that Delhi schools should reopen. However, in recent days no official announcement has been done regarding reopening.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," the commission said last week.

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme,” the CAQM had said.

Back to school campaign

The parents in Delhi earlier last month took to Twitter demanding the reopening of schools, as educational institutions were shut down. Institutes were closed after the Supreme Court pulled the AAP government for allowing physical classes amid the worsening pollution level in the state. The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised highlighting that closure of schools will hamper the learning of students.

Schools were closed due to Air Pollution

On November 16, the Commission said that all public and private schools colleges and educational institutions will remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education. The Commission also directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to take the decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to standard 5 from December 27, 2021. The decision had to be taken duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule.