Delhi Schools Reopen Today, Check COVID Guidelines And SOPs Here

Delhi schools reopening: Acknowledging the fact that COVID cases are declining in the state as well as the country, Delhi schools have been reopened from today. The schools have been reopened for all the wings including primary, and secondary, and senior secondary. The schools have been reopened under a few conditions. While most of instructions that have to be followed are mentioned in Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools will have to be involved too. They need to make sure that children attend offline classes only after they have written permission forms signed by their parents. At a time only 50% capacity is allowed in school premises.

Schools to follow blended mode of learning

The circular released by the Directorate of Education reads, “Time table is to be made as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/Labs following COVID appropriate behaviour. As the situation varies from school to school, the school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding in the classrooms and at the school's main entrance/exit gate. The lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding. The blended mode of the teaching-learning process (online and offline) should be continued.

Delhi Deputy CM visited Kanya Vidhayala to check implementation of COVID guidelines

As the schools have been reopened in the National Capital, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia went to Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/ Kanya Vidhyalaya. The school is located in West Vinod Nagar location. Minister went there and also had conversations with students who were present on the first day of offline classes. The Minister then said, "Happy that schools reopened today, especially from nursery to 8th classes. We are following all COVID-19 protocols'

Tamil Nadu schools reopening update

After nearly 20 months, Kerala schools are also reopening from today starting with classes 1 to 7, 10, and 12. Proper COVID guidelines will have to be followed there too. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in the closure of schools in March 2020. Tamil Nadu government has also allowed students from all the classes to attend offline classes and students will be going to schools for the first time since the outbreak of COVID pandemic.