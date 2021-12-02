Delhi Schools To Be Shut Again From Tomorrow Due To Air Pollution, Board Exams To Continue

After Supreme Court slammed the state government, the Delhi government has decided to close all schools in the nation's capital again. Delhi government had reopened the schools on November 29. The Supreme Court on December 2 asked Delhi Government why schools have been reopened when adults have been allowed to work from home. Earlier Delhi CM was the first leader among Delhi NCR to announce the closure of schools due to rising concerns over air pollution and to keep students away from air pollution exposure. This had been done after Supreme Court gave a timeline of 24 hours to Delhi Government to come up with a solution to reduce pollution.

Delhi schools to be shut from tomorrow

Gopal Rai who is the Delhi Environment Minister gave his statement on Supreme Court Delhi Air Pollution matter. He announced, "From tomorrow all the schools will be closed after overlooking the air pollution condition in Delhi. To be noted that Delhi is continuously suffering from air pollution conditions after the Diwali festival.

"Why children are being forced to go to school," asks SC

The decision was announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. The Justice highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party government had made several assurances such as work from home policy, lockdown, and closure of educational institutes in the previous hearings. The Bench further raised concern and said that despite these assurances, the children are going to school while elders are working from home.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults, why children are being forced to go to school?" the bench asked. "We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open? We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed while hearing.

Board exam will be conducted as per schedule: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that even if schools will be shut, the Board exams will be held as per schedule. He tweeted, “In view of pollution, all schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders. However, the examinations related to the board will run as per the pre-determined schedule”

प्रदूषण के मद्देनज़र दिल्ली के सभी स्कूल अगले आदेश तक बंद रहेंगे. हालाँकि बोर्ड से सम्बंधित परीक्षाएँ पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ही चलेंगी. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 2, 2021



SC scraps 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

The top court on Thursday also scrapped the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on Thursday. The top court said that it was nothing but a popular slogan. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was to be implemented between October 21 to November 15, under which, government officials from the transport department, volunteers, and traffic police urge commuters to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The government then extended the campaign till November 30 which will be scrapped now.

"Poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? How many of these young boys are on the road for publicity? Other than the popular slogan, what else is it?" the bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.