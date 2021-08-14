Delhi Schools To Have ‘Deshbhakti’ Curriculum Soon, Will Be Taught Through Activities

The Delhi government will teach the "Desh bhakti curriculum" to all students from nursery to Class 12 starting this year, with a quick question-and-answer session as a warm-up, followed by creative activities like visualisation and self-introspection, and opinion collection from outside classrooms to "broaden one's perspective." The review would take place without the students having to take any formal tests, according to officials from the education department.

Desh bhakti curriculum in Delhi govt schools

As soon as schools reopen, the Delhi government wants to implement the curriculum in public schools. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) governing council approved the curricular framework on Friday, according to the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party vowed in its manifesto that if elected to power in 2020, it would adopt Desh bhakti curriculum in all Delhi government schools. The Desh bhakti curriculum will be introduced in the 2021-22 academic session, according to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who announced it while presenting the annual budget in March.

The curriculum is developed as a collection of activities that are relevant to students' day-to-day lives, according to education department officials. The government has selected a number of initiatives, which the SCERT has adopted. These activities will now be divided into various groups. The majority of the exercises are connected to students' daily life and are designed to help them become more self-aware, self-confident, improve problem-solving skills, and become more socially responsible. That is how they can make the most contribution to the country, said a senior official who did not want to be identified.

Kejriwal govt to launch ‘Deshbhakti’ lessons soon

The education department has yet to finalise the number of periods for students studying in classes 9 to 12, according to a report. For students enrolled up to class 8, there will be only one period of Desh bhakti curriculum per day, while the education department has yet to finalise the number of periods for those studying in classes 9 to 12, the report said.

The courses have been designed in five steps, according to reports. For example, to spark students' attention and involvement, the classes will begin with a warm-up question-and-answer session. Following that, there will be activities aimed at accelerating children’s expression in class and engagement with the content. Students will be given homework to seek the ideas and opinions of persons in their immediate environment — adults and acquaintances — in order to increase the scope of conversation and extend student perspectives.

Picture Credit: PTI