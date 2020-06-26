Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till July 30: Dy CM Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

Schools in the national capital will remain closed till July 31, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said as Coronavirus cases continue to jump. Earlier in June, Sisodia had said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi are doubling in approximately 12-13 days and anticipated that the cases will increase to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

India is under the 'Unlock 1' phase of its over three-months-long lockdown aimed to curb the spread of the pandemic. That phase is due to end on June 30 and indications are that states might tactically extend some restrictions in highly COVID-exposed areas while easing the lockdown in other parts. Delhi is one of the hardest-hit states in the country by COVD-19.

CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'Situation in Control'

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media said that 74,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital so far, but the "situation is under control." He said that because the government has increased the testing in the state, the cases are rising. Delhi government has set up 3,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days, Kejriwal informed.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total COVID-19 patients, approx 45,000 people have recovered," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal said, at present, there are a total of 26,000 Corona patients, of which only 6,000 are hospitalized. 7,500 beds are still vacant in hospitals. Even after 3,000 - 3,500 cases a day, people do not need to go to the hospital. "COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready," Kejriwal added.

(PTI Photo)

