Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes From Nov 29 Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Considering the air pollution situation in the national capital, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, November 27, announced that physical classes for all schools in the city will resume from November 29. Earlier on Nov 21, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said that all schools and educational institutions will remain closed while online classes will continue until further orders.

As per the DoE order, "All the govt, Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes".

All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes. pic.twitter.com/wOHR7Y9CJ9 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2021

Earlier on November 13, the Delhi government had ordered all the schools to be shut until November 20 amid poor air quality in the city. This was extended again on November 17.

It further directed all the Heads of Schools to circulate the information among students, staff members, SMC members, and parents.

Delhi's air quality

As of Friday morning, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 403. According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' category. While 300-400 fall under 'very poor' category, levels between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

While the Delhi environment department has extended the ban on entry of trucks not carrying essential commodities until November 30. The issued order further mentioned measures including construction ban and demolition activities in NCR except for certain categories of project. 50% of the staff should continue Work From Home (WFH).

SC on Delhi's air pollution

Earlier on November 24, the Supreme Court heard a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and observed that the 'problem of pollution should be solved scientifically with a graded plan'. Urging the CM Arvind Kejriwal government to implement measures in anticipation of air polluting elements, the top court asked, "Why should Delhites suffer?"

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana stated, "Government is not doing anything".

(Image: PTI/UNSPLASH)