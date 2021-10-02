Delhi University Admission 1st Cut Off List Out, Check Dates Of 2nd & 3rd Cut Off Here

DU Admission cut-off list: Delhi university has released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on Friday, October 1, 2021. The list that has been released is for six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu. Few colleges have declared 100 percent cut-offs. Among the colleges that have declared 100 percent cut-offs are Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and B.Com Honors, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for Com, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours.
DU Admissions 2021: DU Highest cut-off 2021
Shri Ram College of Commerce
- In the latest DU cut-off list, the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set a 100% cut-off for Commerce. Whereas, the BA (Honours) Economics cut-off this year has gone up by one percentage point from 99% to 100%. Meanwhile, the DU's Hindu College cut-off has surpassed the previous year's 99% score, with a sharp increase in cut-off percentages in Economics, Commerce, and Political Science.
Kirori Mal College and Jesus and Mary College
- DU's Kirori Mal College, also known as KMC, has recorded the highest cut-off this year at 99.75% in subjects like BA (Honours) Political Science, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BCom and BCom (Hons), and the cut-off for BA Economics (Hons) has risen to 99.50 percent. This year, the Delhi University-affiliated Jesus and Mary College reached a 100% cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology. Meanwhile, students willing to pursue a BA (Hons) in Political Science will require 99.75%. The marks required to get a BA (Hons) in Economics is 98.5%, while the cut-off for the BA (Hons) in English is 99% for students coming from the Commerce stream and 97% for Art and Humanities and Science stream students.
AryaBhatta College and Gargi College
- This year, Gargi College's highest cut-off score went to 99.5% for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology, whereas the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Honours) and three combinations of BA courses is 99%. DU's Aryabhatta College's highest cut-off has been set at 98.5% for BA (Honours) Psychology applicants.
Delhi University Admission Cut off -Timeline
- DU first cut off list has been released on October 1, 2021
- Admission against First cutoff list from October 4 to 6
- 2nd cut off list of du 2021 on October 9, 2021
- Admission against Second cutoff list to be released between October 11 and 13, 2021
- DU Third cut off list on October 16, 2021
- Admission against Third cutoff list between October 18 to 21, 2021
- DU special cut-off list on October 25, 2021
- Admission against the special cutoff list on October 26 and 27, 2021
- DU Fourth cut off list on October 30, 2021
- Admission against the Fourth cutoff list on November 1 and November 2, 2021
- Fifth cut off list on November 8, 2021
- Admission against the Fifth cutoff list on November 9 and 10, 2021
- Special drive cut off list to be out on November 13, 2021
- Admission against special drive cutoff list to take place on November 14 and November 15, 2021
- Sixth and seventh cut off list date has not been announced yet