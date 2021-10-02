Delhi University Admission 1st Cut Off List Out, Check Dates Of 2nd & 3rd Cut Off Here

DU Admission cut-off list: Delhi university has released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on Friday, October 1, 2021. The list that has been released is for six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu. Few colleges have declared 100 percent cut-offs. Among the colleges that have declared 100 percent cut-offs are Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and B.Com Honors, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for Com, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours.

DU Admissions 2021: DU Highest cut-off 2021

Shri Ram College of Commerce

In the latest DU cut-off list, the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set a 100% cut-off for Commerce. Whereas, the BA (Honours) Economics cut-off this year has gone up by one percentage point from 99% to 100%. Meanwhile, the DU's Hindu College cut-off has surpassed the previous year's 99% score, with a sharp increase in cut-off percentages in Economics, Commerce, and Political Science.

Kirori Mal College and Jesus and Mary College

DU's Kirori Mal College, also known as KMC, has recorded the highest cut-off this year at 99.75% in subjects like BA (Honours) Political Science, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BCom and BCom (Hons), and the cut-off for BA Economics (Hons) has risen to 99.50 percent. This year, the Delhi University-affiliated Jesus and Mary College reached a 100% cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology. Meanwhile, students willing to pursue a BA (Hons) in Political Science will require 99.75%. The marks required to get a BA (Hons) in Economics is 98.5%, while the cut-off for the BA (Hons) in English is 99% for students coming from the Commerce stream and 97% for Art and Humanities and Science stream students.

AryaBhatta College and Gargi College

This year, Gargi College's highest cut-off score went to 99.5% for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology, whereas the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Honours) and three combinations of BA courses is 99%. DU's Aryabhatta College's highest cut-off has been set at 98.5% for BA (Honours) Psychology applicants.

Delhi University Admission Cut off -Timeline