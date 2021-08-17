Delhi University Admission 2021: DU Cutoff To Be Released By October 1, Says Official

Delhi University admission 2021 cutoff: Delhi University is working at a good pace to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses. The Delhi University cutoff 2021 is expected to be out by October 1, 2021. A university official said this on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The official said, “By that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.”

Professor Pinki Sharma, who is the Dean of Admissions said that the admission process will be started by October 4, 2021. She further said, “We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4."

It is to be noted that earlier the University had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. However, to release the list in October the admission department will have to take approval and also consult the IT team. Along with merit-based admission, DU also conducts entrance exams for few courses. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1, 2021.

Delhi University Admission: Highlights

The admission process for nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses started on August 2. Delhi University admission application's last date is August 31, 2021. It is being predicted that cut-off will go high this year as over 70,000 students scored above 95% marks in CBSE Class 12 Boards result 2021. Like every year, last year too DU received the maximum applications from students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In 2020, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from the Board of School Education, Haryana, and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).