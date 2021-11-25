Delhi University Admission: Applications Against 2nd Special Drive Cut-off List Begins

DU UG Admissions 2021: The admission process under DU special cutoff phase 2 drive begins on Thursday, November 25, 2021. This comes in line with Delhi University releasing DU Cut Off 2021 list for Phase 2 special drive UG admission on November 24, 2021. Along with DU UG Cutoff, details about vacant seats have also been released on its respective affiliated college's websites. After the release of DU cutoff list, the next step is the application process. Eligible students will be able to apply against special drive on November 25 and November 26, 2021. Candidates who have not checked Phase 2 DU special drive cut off list yet, can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.

"There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including Special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive - II, which means candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," Delhi University said.

Important Dates

Delhi University has released a special cut-off list to fill in the vacant seats in various undergraduate courses on November 24, 2021

Application process against special drive begins on November 25 at 10 am

The deadline to complete the process is November 26, 2021 at 11:59 pm

The colleges under Delhi University will have to prepare merit lists and approve applications only on vacant seats by November 27, 2021

The merit list will be uploaded on the colleges’ website on November 27, 2021.

Students who have been allotted seats will have to pay fees and complete their admission process between November 27 and November 30, 2021.

As per the official notice, "No grievances will be entertained in case a candidate fails to apply or pay the fees (if approved) within the stipulated time period given in the schedule."

Steps to Apply for a Program

Step I: Select a Program + College Upon declaration of a Cut-Off list. Candidates must log in to their Dashboard to choose the Program and College they wish to claim admission to.

Step II: ‘Apply’ for the Program + College combination from the dashboard

Step III: Online verification of documents by respective colleges. In case of lack of necessary documents, candidates will be contacted on their registered email id /phone by the respective College, so that the same may be provided directly to the College

All Colleges will designate an email id for receiving documents/clarifications from the Candidates

Step IV: Payment of fees to confirm admission

DU Admissions 2021: How to download Phase 2 DU special drive cut off list