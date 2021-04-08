Delhi University Admissions 2021-22: DU Application Forms For Foreign Students Released

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University has invited online applications for admissions to various programmes from the foreign nationals who wish to take admission in the DU for the academic session 2021-22. Candidates who are interested in taking admissions to the University of Delhi can apply online. Here in the article, we will discuss the steps to apply for DU Admissions and important dates.

DU Admissions 2021 for Foreign Students: How to apply

Visit the official website- www.fsr2021.du.ac.in

The new users should sign-up by providing the required details - email address, password, mobile number etc.

After the registration is complete, candidates should click on "Login" and key in the registered Email ID and password

The DU application form for foreign students will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the DU application form by providing the required information correctly

Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply for DU Admissions 2021-22

Check DU official notice

DU Admissions for Foreign Students: Deadlines to submit forms online

Under Graduate bachelors' three year degree programme - May 31

Post- Graduate programs- June 29

MBA and Ph.D. in faculty of management studies- April 30

M.Phil and Ph.D. Programs- July 30

One year certificate/ diploma/ advanced diploma/ PG Diploma courses - August 22

School of Open Learning (SOL) for bachelor's and master's courses- August 29

Application for part-time affiliation in any course for a maximum of 2 semesters- August 22

Delhi University Admissions for Indian Nationals

Delhi University has released a notification for the DU admission process 2021 for Indian Nationals. In a recent notification, DU has stated that the admission process for the 2021-22 academic session will commence soon. Students are advised to visit the official website du.ac.in regularly for updates.

