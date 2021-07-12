Delhi University Admissions 2021 Expected To Begin By July End Through Online Mode

Delhi University is expected to start its admission process by the last week of July 2021. The much-awaited DU admissions will take place in online mode this year too. Before this admission process went digital in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. University is switching to online mode in order to avoid long queues for admission.

Delhi University Admissions 2021

As per Rajeev Gupta who is the chairperson of admissions in DU, registrations for postgraduate as well as Ph.D. courses are expected to be initiated within 10-days. He also said that registrations for the undergraduate courses are expected to begin by July end. To be noted that Delhi University like every year is expected to continue its trend of holding merit-based admissions. As per reports, DU was earlier planning to allow Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) as an entrance gateway. However, University is not yet sure about this and says that it will depend on UGC's decision.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Professor, P C Joshi also gave his statement on admissions. He said, "there are two aspects that we have to consider before announcing admission dates. First is when will we be able to conduct our own entrance test that is DUET. Secondly, clarity is sought on what decision UGC takes regarding CUCET." He further said, "If UGC decides that CUCET should be conducted, then we would go ahead with that. If not, we will continue our admissions through the merit-based format that we have been following for the past few years."

DU registration to go even higher this year

Last year the number of registrations for studying at Delhi University went up by about 1 lakh. The chairperson of admissions in DU says that he is expecting near about the same numbers this year too. He said, "This year too, the varsity is expecting to have a record number of registrations. Considering the travel bans and COVID-19 restrictions across the world, foreign admissions will be lesser and thus, more students are expected to apply for Indian varsities."

Delhi University Admissions

Last year, more than 3 lakh 50 thousand students applied for undergraduate courses at Delhi University. In 2019, the number was more than 2 lakh 50 thousand. DU cut-off generally goes high up to even 100% because of more candidates and limited seats.