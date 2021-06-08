'Delhi University Admissions 2021 For UG Programme Likely To Begin From July 15': VC Joshi

Delhi University will start the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) programmes from July 15. The pattern of the admission process is expected to change, unlike the previous years. As the examinations have been cancelled this year, the university might conduct Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admissions of students into the UG programmes. Delhi University Vive Chancellor Professor P C Joshi asserted that the admissions will be based on merit.

Officials said they are anticipating the fact that all school boards would have declared results by then. Following the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations by the CBSE and CISCE in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses.

Decision on Central Universities Common Entrance Test

VC Joshi informed that a decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). Every year, the varsity's colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges. Delhi University's VC is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the Education Ministry. A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," he told PTI.

'UG Registration to start from July 15': VC Joshi

Joshi said there are two possibilities, either the CUCET will be held or it will not be conducted. He also added that the chances of CUCET happening this year seem less owing to the coronavirus situation.

"If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year as the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly. There are strong chances that we might start registration by July 15 if all the boards cancel their exams," he added.

(Image Credits: @TheFirstIndia/TWITTER/PTI)