Delhi University Announces Full Fee-waiver To Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

The Delhi University has announced to provide a full fee waiver to students who lost one or both parents to the Coronavirus infection. The announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of DU on Friday. The Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey and prepare a list of such students.

DU had organised a prayer meeting on Friday at Gandhi Bhawan Friday to pay homage to the members of the Delhi University family who lost their life to COVID. A havan was also organized along with Bhajan recital by Music Department. Prof. P. C. Joshi, Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj, Prof. M. S. Kalon and Dr Vikas Gupta also participated in the prayer meeting which was also live on the DU website.

"All DU students who have suffered the loss of parent/s due to COVID will receive fee waiver. This facility will also be extended to DU colleges through their respective Governing Bodies. This announcement was made by DU VC at the prayer meeting today at Gandhi Bhawan," reads an official tweet by Delhi University.

DU fee waiver

The students will get a 100% fee waiver and they won't even be charged an examination fee, officials told PTI. "The Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, told PTI.

"At the varsity level, we know about the staffers whose wards are studying here and they would be given a fee waiver. At the college level, the college governing bodies will have to implement it. They will have to ask for certain documents which would prove it," an official said, requesting anonymity.

As per the officials, there are three types of colleges under the Delhi University -- colleges maintained by trusts; those maintained by the university; and the colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government. There are 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded by the city dispensation.

What DU Colleges say

The principal of one of the colleges funded by the Delhi government told PTI, “We welcome the initiative. Once the decision is finalised by the varsity, we will put it forth to our governing body and get it approved. Since ours is a college funded by the Delhi government and it is a financial matter, we will need to get it approved by the governing body." Another principal of a DU college, requesting anonymity said, that when the VC says they are giving a fee waiver, they can only waive off the university component of the fees. "There are two components of the fees -- college component and the university component. The college component can only be waived off by the respective college while the university component is very meagre," he explained.

Some colleges at their level have already started the process. Rajesh Giri, the principal of Rajdhani College, said they have identified 30 students who lost either one or both their parents during the second wave while the first wave didn’t see any such tragedy.

“Our students have also created a Google form for students and the fee waiver will also be applicable for those who will seek admission in the new academic session. They will have to furnish the death certificate of their parents. The college had given a fee concession of Rs 2,010 to all its students during the first wave," he said.

Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhaytta College, said they will honour the decision of the varsity. “We will play our part in it and this will be our social contribution. We have formed a Students Fee Concession and Scholarship Committee that will identify the students. We are trying to help the students. We reached out to some of the NGOs who supported the students during the first wave," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)