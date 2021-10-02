Delhi University Cut-off: Nita Arora Explains Why Its 'high Time' CBSE & DU Take Stock

At the outset of Delhi University's (DU) skyrocketing and almost unattainable cut-offs, Nita Arora, the Principal of Sri Venkateshwar International School in the national capital, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, spoke on why it's 'high time' the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Pooran Chand Joshi, and the Chairman of CBSE, Manoj Ahuja, evaluated the cent per cent pre-requisite. While authorities have held that students should wait for subsequent cut-offs, aspirants who have scored more than 90% are dejected with a 100% cut off announced by colleges.

Speaking to Republic TV, Arora stated that the aforementioned authorities must take stock of the situation and 'analyse' what has caused these cut-offs. According to the educationist, in the absence of board exams conducted by CBSE and ICSE, the schools were asked by authorities to be lenient in giving scores to students, however, were restricted from granting marks that are 2.5% more than one's previous performance.

'Mockery of merit in the country'

Arora explained that because most students (in Delhi) did notably well in online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have ultimately scored above average. She went on to clarify that students who managed to score above 90% in internally-held assessments, however, are unable to get through colleges affiliated with Delhi University.

The senior educator cited the topper of her institution; the student is eligible to be admitted to National Law University on merits, but the same student would not be able to attain admission at most of Delhi University colleges.

"Is it not a mockery of merit in the country?" Arora stated.

'Delhi students will have to pay hefty amount for admissions at private colleges'

Additionally, as against the unbelievable Delhi University cut off, Arora suggested independent common entrance exams that the DU should start conducting. According to the Principal of VIS, the same would ensure students have been admitted basis similar and just evaluation of merits. Furthermore, Arora stated if DU does not introduce a common entrance test of its own, the CBSE and ICSE board must analyse and evaluate the respective systems of marking students in board examination and in the absence of it.