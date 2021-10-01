Delhi University Cut-offs 2021 Rise To 100% For Economics, Political Science; Check Here

This year, as many as four Delhi University-affiliated colleges have set Commerce and Political Science cut-offs at 100% in the DU cut-off list 2021. Hindu College and Ramjas College have set a 100% cut-off for Political Science, whereas Shriram College of Commerce has set a 100% cut-off for Economics and B.Com (Hons), and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College has also demanded 100% cut-offs for BCom courses.

The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has set the cut-off of 99.75 per cent for Political Science, BCom, and Psychology. This year, the cut-off score of DU's Hansraj College has soared up by 0.5 percentage points to 99.75% in DU's cut-off 2021. The cut-off score for English has risen by one per cent and has reached 99%. In the last year, the percentage for Hindi has increased by five points.

DU Admissions 2021: DU Highest cut-off 2021

Shri Ram College of Commerce

In the latest DU cut-off list, the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set a 100% cut-off for Commerce. Whereas, the BA (Honours) Economics cut-off this year has gone up by one percentage point from 99% to 100%. Meanwhile, the DU's Hindu College cut-off has surpassed the previous year's 99% score, with a sharp increase in cut-off percentages in Economics, Commerce, and Political Science.

Kirori Mal College

DU's Kirori Mal College, also known as KMC, has recorded the highest cut-off this year at 99.75% in subjects like BA (Honours) Political Science, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BCom and BCom (Hons), and the cut-off for BA Economics (Hons) has risen to 99.50 per cent.

Jesus and Mary College

This year, the Delhi University-affiliated Jesus and Mary College reached 100% cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology. Meanwhile, students willing to pursue a BA (Hons) in Political Science will require 99.75%. The marks required to get a BA (Hons) in Economics is 98.5%, while the cut-off for the BA (Hons) in English is 99% for students coming from the Commerce stream and 97% for Art and Humanities and Science stream students.

AryaBhatta College and Gargi College

This year, Gargi College's highest cut-off score went to 99.5% for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology, whereas the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Honours) and three combinations of BA courses is 99%. DU's Aryabhatta College's highest cut-off has been set at 98.5% for BA (Honours) Psychology applicants.

Direct Link for Delhi University Highest Cut-Off 2021: B.A.Program | Science Courses Cut-offs | Arts and Commerce

B.A.Program Courses Cut-offs ( Click Here )

( ) Science Courses Cut-offs ( Click Here )

( ) Arts and Commerce Courses Cut-offs (Click Here)

Image: PTI