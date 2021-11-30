Delhi University Issues Important Notice For Students Appearing In Online Open Book Exams

Delhi University OBE 2021: The Delhi University has issued an important notice for all undergraduate and postgraduate students regarding online open-book exams (OBE), informing them not to use unfair means during the examination and also ensuring that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading the answer sheets on the official portal. As per the guidelines issued by DU, students are asked to submit their scripts on the OBE portal only. Check the official notice below and the examination pattern given below.

DU OBE: DU Open Book Exam | Official Notice

"All students are advised not to use any unfair means while writing the exam. They must be very careful in writing exams. A system is in place to detect copying or the use of unfair means in the examination. If submission (of scripts) on the portal gets delayed beyond one hour, students can use an additional one hour to upload the scripts on the OBE portal (that is the 5th hour), but in that case, students have to keep the documentary evidence (4-5 snapshots of the delay in uploading)," the notification stated.

In this examination, students will get three hours for writing answers, plus one hour for downloading the question paper and uploading scripts, and one hour for delayed submission. The notice also informed us that the results of answer scripts submitted by email may be delayed due to the verification process. "Partially submitted answers by email will not be accepted. Submissions by both email and on the portal will not be accepted," the notice informed. Semester exams for the fifth and seventh terms for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be conducted on Tuesday.

Image: PTI