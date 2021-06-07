Delhi University Open Book Exams Guidelines For Final Year Exams

The Delhi University Open Book Exam, often known as the DU OBE Exam 2021, will commence today, June 7, 2021. Students taking final semester UG/PG examinations should review the instructions provided below. The Delhi University Open Book Exams 2021 is estimated to attract almost two lakh final semester undergraduate and postgraduate candidates and will be accounted as the final year exams for those students.

Delhi University open book exams for final year exams to begin June 7th, 2021

The DU OBE Exam 2021 will take place in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Officials will distribute response sheets to instructors as soon as a paper is completed, with a deadline to complete the evaluation. To keep track of progress, college administrators will be provided with a list of the teachers who will be grading the papers. Here are the exam guidelines for the DU OBE that will start today.

Delhi University exams guidelines

An email with the guidelines will be sent by the COE to students taking the DU OBE Exam 2021.

The questions will be answered on A4 size paper by the pupils. On the top of each page, each sheet should be serially numbered.

Students must record the date and time of the examination, their roll number, the name of the programme, the semester, the unique paper code, and the title of the paper on the first page.

The test will last 4 hours, including the time it takes to scan and upload the answer sheet.

The duration of each test for pupils in the divyaang category will be 6 hours.

Students will be forced to sign a statement stating that they have not cheated in any way. This agreement must be provided at the same time as the answer sheet.

Each answer should be no more than 7 megabytes in size. Only PDF/ JPEG files that are password-free will be accepted.

In the event of poor internet access or other technical difficulties, students may submit their script after the deadline.

Students who have chosen Remote Mode (at home) will not be allowed to appear in Physical Mode (College).

Any delayed submission has a maximum time restriction of 60 minutes. The Review Committee will receive the late submissions.

