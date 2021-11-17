Delhi University PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released; Here's How To Apply Online

DU PG Admissions 2021: The first merit list for postgraduate admissions has been released by Delhi University on Wednesday, November 17. This list includes MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, as well as 20 other courses in History, Philosophy, and MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology, and Master of Journalism. The merit list is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Selected candidates can check the first merit list and apply for admission till November 21.

Candidates must note that the last date to pay the admission fee under the first merit list is November 23, and the round two allotment list will be released on November 26, and the merit list for the 3rd round will be published on December 3. According to the DU information bulletin, those candidates applying for the DU's entrance-based admissions will be selected even if their undergrad results are awaited. However, the admission of the candidates will be cancelled if he/she is not able to produce the results within four days of the last date of admission.

Here's how to apply for Delhi University admission

STEP 1: To apply for DU PG Admissions 2021 candidates must go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

STEP 2: Now, select the course and upload the required documents.

STEP 3: After uploading the documents and filling the application form candidates need to wait.

STEP 4: The document will be verified once approved, pay the admission fee to proceed.

STEP 5: Now, click on "Submit" button.

STEP 6: Download the application form and take a printout for further reference.

DU PG Admission 2021: Important documents required for admission

UG mark sheet and UG certificates.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and provisional certificate.

Category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/CW/KM) certificate for reserved categories only.

EWS candidates need to provide a certificate of proof of their income status.

Two passport size photographs and other required documents.

Image: Shutterstock