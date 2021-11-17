Delhi University PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released; Here's How To Apply Online

Quick links:
DU PG Admissions 2021: The first merit list for postgraduate admissions has been released by Delhi University on Wednesday, November 17. This list includes MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, as well as 20 other courses in History, Philosophy, and MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology, and Master of Journalism. The merit list is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Selected candidates can check the first merit list and apply for admission till November 21.
Candidates must note that the last date to pay the admission fee under the first merit list is November 23, and the round two allotment list will be released on November 26, and the merit list for the 3rd round will be published on December 3. According to the DU information bulletin, those candidates applying for the DU's entrance-based admissions will be selected even if their undergrad results are awaited. However, the admission of the candidates will be cancelled if he/she is not able to produce the results within four days of the last date of admission.