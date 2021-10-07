Delhi University Releases Guidelines To Include State Board Subjects In Cutoff Calculation

Delhi University has started the DU Admissions 2021 process for undergraduate courses. The admissions being done on the basis of DU Cutoff 2021. Through an announcement, the Delhi University has also issued guidelines on including the Kerala Board as well as other state board subjects in DU cutoff calculation. The admissions of students from the Kerala State Board were put on hold for some time due to the confusion related to their mark sheets. For more details related to DU state board subjects cutoff, candidates are free to visit the official website, du.ac.in.

Delhi University includes Kerala University to calculate cutoff

Delhi University has announced that three of the Kerala State Boards, namely, the Kerala Board of Public Examination and Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education and the Board of Vocational Higher Secondary Education have been recognized. The selection of subjects for DU Admissions 2021 is completely based on the decision taken by a committee formed to decide which subjects from state boards would be similar to CBSE subjects. Here are the highlights of what has been discussed.

The committee decided on guidelines based on factors like theory and practical components, syllabus, etc.

Accountancy with Computer Accounting of Kerala would not be considered equivalent to Business Studies of CBSE.

Business Economics paper of Madhya Pradesh would not be considered equivalent to CBSE Economics.

Secretarial Practice of the Maharashtra board would not be considered equivalent to Business Studies taught to CBSE students.

DU issues guidelines on inclusion of state board subjects

Delhi University has released guidelines on the inclusion of subjects from other state boards equivalent to ones taught under CBSE in the calculation of cut-off marks. "If they (committee) say that a subject is not equivalent, it cannot be included in Best of Four," said Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admissions at the university. He further said, "CBSE has also written that students of Applied Mathematics will not be eligible for Physics (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), and Mathematics honors. The Equivalence Committee considered it and found that the Applied Mathematics cannot be considered for Economics (Honours) since the course requires a difficult level of Mathematics but it can be considered for B.Com(Honours)"