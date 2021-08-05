Delhi University Reopens: DU's Science Courses To Be Held On-campus; Remaining Offline

Taking note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the University of Delhi on Thursday notified that all Colleges, Centres, and Departments that come under the jurisdiction of the University shall now be fully functional. It further requested all teaching and non-teaching staff to attend to their duties with immediate effect.

The university has been closed since mid-March, 2020 after the nationwide lockdown was announced. In August 2020, the administration started online classes for the students, and in March 2021, the University started offline lab classes for final year students. However, in April, classes across all the streams and years were back to being conducted online with the third wave kicking in.

Official notification from the university

As per the notification dated August 5, 2021, the University has set out different plans concerning different streams. "It has been decided that classes and practical/ project work etc. in respect to PG and UG Programmes students in Science Courses in University and its Colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.21 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the notification stated concerning the Science stream. For the Arts and Commerce streams, the notification added, "The online teaching and learning activities shall continue for all other academic programmes as per the notified Academic Calendar."

The University administration has directed the Principals, Directors, Heads of the Colleges, Centres, Departments to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and strict adherence to all guidelines issued by UGC, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home Affair and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, it has directed the Provosts of Hostels to ensure strict adherence to all the COVID-19 guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students' Welfare and Proctor of the University.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. On Thursday, the national capital reported 61 new cases, while the reported number of recovered cases stood at 54. With this, the city is left with only 518 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.08 per cent.

