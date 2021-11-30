Delhi University SOL Admission 2021: Over 60k Students Secure Admissions

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University has issued an important notice regarding the admission of students, informing them that the varsity will close the registration procedure for DU SOL Admission 2021 on December 15, 2021. Candidates who have not applied anywhere for admission can apply by visiting the official website of DU SOL -sol.du.ac.in. According to media reports, more than 60,000 students have secured admissions by paying fees.

This year, more than 2500 students who have scored between 90% and 100% in the class 12 board exam have applied for DU's school of open learning. According to a report published by PTI, out of those 2500 students, 429 students have secured between 95 percent and 100 percent, among them, the highest number of applicants are for BCom (Honours). Students can apply as the registration process has started for various undergraduate courses, including BA, BCom, BCom Hons, BA English, and BA Political Science.

DU admissions 2021: Direct Link

To apply for DU SOL Admissions candidates must follow the below-given instruction and use the direct link given here - DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link (CLICK HERE)

DU SOL Admissions 2021: Follow these steps to apply for DU school of open learning

Step 1: To apply for DU SOL Admissions visit the official website of DU SOL - sol.du.ac.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the home page, click on the link that reads, DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click " Submit " button.

" button. Step 4: To complete the registration procedure candidate must pay the examination fees.

Step 5: Click on "submit" and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

Image: PTI